Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 865 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 10.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 108,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

