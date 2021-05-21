Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,001 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Mercury Systems worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after acquiring an additional 715,569 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after acquiring an additional 572,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after acquiring an additional 487,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 645.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 443,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $63.52 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,108 shares in the company, valued at $17,966,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,043 shares of company stock valued at $866,821. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

