Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $173.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.72.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $400.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

