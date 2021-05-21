IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Invesco by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.64 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

