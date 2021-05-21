IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $161.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.82.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

