Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

