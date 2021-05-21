John C. Kunze Sells 3,000 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Stock

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $75.63 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average of $133.12.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Regal Beloit’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.