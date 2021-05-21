Nancy Lipson Sells 5,550 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Nancy Lipson sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $400,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nancy Lipson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $191,475.00.

NYSE:NEM opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.65. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus increased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Newmont by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,388,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,174,000 after buying an additional 340,410 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.