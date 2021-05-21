Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intersect ENT reported mixed results for first-quarter 2021. Revenues improved year over year on increased PROPEL revenues from the reduced COVID-19 impact on demand for elective surgical procedures. The company also generated increased SINUVA revenues on improved access and coverage, and a shift in sinus procedures toward ambulatory surgery centers and the office setting of care. The company registered revenues from the newly-added Global Balloon and Navigation product portfolio as well. The raised 2021 revenue guidance is indicative of the continuation of this bullish trend. Over the past year, Intersect ENT has outperformed its industry. However, the company reported adjusted net loss wider than expected in the first quarter. The increase in operating costs and contraction in gross margin does not bode well either.”

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.