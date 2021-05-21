Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vivos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVOS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

