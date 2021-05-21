Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) to Sell

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,350.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,224,451 shares of company stock valued at $152,494,197 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in ContextLogic by 186.8% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $643,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ContextLogic by 855.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 641,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $297,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

