Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 75,273 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,273 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,174,000 after purchasing an additional 458,159 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,785 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,128 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $49.07 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 175.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 67,812 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $3,499,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,451 shares of company stock worth $15,788,773 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

