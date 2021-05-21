Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $38.38 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $38,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,481.14.

AZO opened at $1,471.77 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,074.45 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,471.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,269.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.