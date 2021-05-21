Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Universal Display worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $190,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Display by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 243,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Universal Display by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Universal Display by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after purchasing an additional 75,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $210.86 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $143.27 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.38.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

