The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of The Mosaic worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $34.95 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.