Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 115.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allakos were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 20,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $2,509,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,977 shares of company stock valued at $32,248,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

ALLK stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average of $118.31.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

