Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,341,000 after buying an additional 34,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after purchasing an additional 545,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,665,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,129,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLD. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

NYSE BLD opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.93. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $101.75 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.