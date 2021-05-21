Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $1,772,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325,942 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In related news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,717 in the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

