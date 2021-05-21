Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.46. Approximately 8,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 909,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.
The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Delek US by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 347,624 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $13,325,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Delek US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.
About Delek US (NYSE:DK)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
