Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.46. Approximately 8,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 909,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Delek US by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 347,624 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $13,325,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Delek US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

