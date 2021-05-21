Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON ACRL opened at GBX 53.22 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £165.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00. Accrol Group has a 12-month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.62.
About Accrol Group
