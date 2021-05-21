Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON ACRL opened at GBX 53.22 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £165.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00. Accrol Group has a 12-month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.62.

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

