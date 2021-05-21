Assura (LON:AGR) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 73.09 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.33. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

