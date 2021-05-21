Canaccord Genuity Raises Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target to $22.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.92 million, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. Research analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.