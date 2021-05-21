Analysts Set Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Price Target at GBX 83.83

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Assura alerts:

LON:AGR opened at GBX 73.09 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.71. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.