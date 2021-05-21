Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.31 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $33.20 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

