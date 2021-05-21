Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.71 Million Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SLM were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

