Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 20,221 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIMO. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after buying an additional 417,412 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,997,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,760 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIMO opened at $63.05 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

