Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62. 408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 192,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.