Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.68

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 26635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 211,589 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $16,392,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

