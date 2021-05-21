SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading 3.9% Higher

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $20.74. 2,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 307,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

About SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.