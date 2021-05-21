Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $105.70 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

