Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,500 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $21,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,121,000 after buying an additional 206,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after buying an additional 1,444,006 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after buying an additional 167,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,463,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.45.

IAC opened at $242.24 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $266.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.60.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

