Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $229,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $19.36 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

