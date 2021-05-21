Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $23.17 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $23,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.04.

NYSE SPOT opened at $228.68 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.65.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

