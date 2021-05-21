So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Down 5.7% Following Weak Earnings

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) dropped 5.7% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 3,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,041,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on SY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in So-Young International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in So-Young International by 18,951.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in So-Young International by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in So-Young International by 51.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $937.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.75 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

