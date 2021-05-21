Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Markel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 12.9% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel stock opened at $1,248.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,191.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,082.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $844.98 and a 52-week high of $1,250.55.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.