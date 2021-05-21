BP (LON:BP) Upgraded by Barclays to “Top Pick”

Barclays upgraded shares of BP (LON:BP) to a top pick rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 310.30 ($4.05) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 302.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 270.70. The stock has a market cap of £63.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.92. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. BP’s payout ratio is -38.27%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £305.55 ($399.20). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 15,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £47,088 ($61,520.77).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

