Cranswick (LON:CWK) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

Get Cranswick alerts:

CWK stock opened at GBX 4,034 ($52.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,728.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,557.25. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a one year high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 51.30 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. Cranswick’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total value of £11,942 ($15,602.30). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total value of £30,396 ($39,712.57). In the last three months, insiders sold 2,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.