HomeServe (LON:HSV) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on the stock.

HSV has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64).

Get HomeServe alerts:

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 961 ($12.56) on Tuesday. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,122.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. HomeServe’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

In other news, insider Tommy Breen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.