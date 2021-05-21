Forterra (LON:FORT) Receives Add Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 272 ($3.55) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 278.56 ($3.64).

Shares of FORT stock opened at GBX 289.95 ($3.79) on Tuesday. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 290.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 260.16. The company has a market cap of £662.96 million and a P/E ratio of -107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total value of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32). Also, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

