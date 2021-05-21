McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of MCKS stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £212.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 225.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 207.02. McKay Securities has a 52 week low of GBX 166 ($2.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 239 ($3.12).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. McKay Securities’s payout ratio is -0.40%.

McKay Securities Company Profile

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

