Michael Zinda Sells 15,000 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $490,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,990.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RPTX opened at $34.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after buying an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after buying an additional 723,196 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after buying an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

