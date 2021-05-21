II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells $536,350.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $536,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $65.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -598.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.98. II-VI Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

