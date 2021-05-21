RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins Sells 100,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,156,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RES opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 91.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 212.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 399,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 280.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

