Insider Selling: Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Major Shareholder Sells $625,821.80 in Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 64,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $625,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $88,663.50.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $363,486.48.

On Thursday, March 11th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74.

AROC stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Archrock by 1,325.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 152,410 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

