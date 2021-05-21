Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $269,151.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,776,000 after acquiring an additional 236,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $6,543,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,634,000 after acquiring an additional 88,615 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,530,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 45,797 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

