Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,295 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,250,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 123,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.