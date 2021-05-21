Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of LULU opened at $319.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.57 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

