Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $233.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of -124.83 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.89 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.82.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

