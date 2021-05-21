Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

