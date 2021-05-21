Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 854 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

